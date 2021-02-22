Khan Sopori expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Srinagar, 22 February (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiris, detained in various jails in Kashmir and India.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners are currently languishing in Tihar, Kathua, Udhampur, KotBhalwal, Samba, Haryana, Jodhpur and other jails. He lamented the silence of international human rights organizations over the plight of the detainees and said that these people have been imprisoned in false cases under notorious black laws for the past many years.

The Hurriyat leader said that these detainees have been deprived of their rights and facilities under the Geneva Conventions.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Vice Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Butt in a statement paid rich tributes to the zealous people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Mushtaq Butt expressed solidarity with the victims on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kunan-Poshpura tragedy. Abdul Hameed, party General Secretary strongly condemned this immoral incident and said that such incidents were perpetrated with the backing of the Indian government.

