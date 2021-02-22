Mehbooba lifts veil on BJP’S hasty delimitation drive

Justice Hasnain Masoodi says whole exercise is illegal

Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the delimitation of assembly constituencies is a part of the BJP’s larger plan to divide and pit regions, religions and communities against each other in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti said that New Delhi was railroading delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir with a tearing hurry, raising serious apprehensions about the motives of the exercise.

“The tearing hurry with which Government of India is railroading delimitation in J&K has raised genuine & serious apprehensions about the motives of this exercise. It’s a part of BJP’s larger plan to divide & pit regions, religions & communities against each other, she said.

The Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir was constituted by on March 6 last year.

The commission held its first meeting on Thursday to seek suggestions/views on the process of delimitation in respect of the union territory.

Meanwhile, senior National Conference leader Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi in a statement said that whole delimitation exercise is illegal.

“The whole exercise is illegal for us. We cannot make our suggestions there. This exercise is against the constitutional provisions of democracy. Our participation would have amounted accepting the whole illegal exercise. We have a clear stand that whole thing is illegal,” he said.

He added, “The constitution has been trampled upon. How can we be party to it, it wil be like imparting legality to the whole exercise.”

