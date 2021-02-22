Posters again appear in Srinagar against Modi’s visit

Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have again appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas asking people to totally reject the upcoming visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the territory.

The posters installed on poles and streets in Srinagar read that Narendra Modi is a killer of Kashmiri people and has evil designs against them.

The posters displayed by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Students League, Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Hurriyat Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Justice Youth League also called upon the people to observe complete shutdown on the Modi’s proposed visit because he is a terrorist and is involved in genocide of the Kahsmiri people. People were asked to hoist black flags on their houses during his visit.

“One Slogan One Demand Go India Go Back” and “Black Day on Modi’s Visit Black Flags on Houses” were some slogans written the posters.

Some posters read that Modi wants to rob the Kashmiri people of their unique culture, civilization and religion by settling Hindus from India in the territory.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Ummat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Maulana Riaz Ahmed, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Ittehad-e-Islami in their separate statements issued in Srinagar urged the people of the territory to observe strike on the proposed visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi.

They also appealed to the international community to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

