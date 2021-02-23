APHC-AJK seminar condemns Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Islamabad, February 23 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a seminar in Islamabad, today, on the completion 30 years to the gory incident of Kunanposhpora mass rape.

Around 100 women were gang-raped by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district on the night of February 23 in 1991. The troops involved in the tragic incident have not been punished till date.

The speakers at the seminar expressed grave concern over the worst human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They condemned the denial of justice to the victims of the Kunanposhpora mass rape and condemned the Indian government, judiciary and army for not punishing the troops involved in the tragedy.

Parliamentary Secretary Kashmir Affairs, Sobia Kamal Khan, who was the chief guest, in her address said that Indian troops involved in the tragic incident of Kunanposhpora were still roaming free and no action had been taken against them despite the passage of 30 years.

The speakers urged the world human rights bodies to take cognizance of increasing Indian state terrorism and human rights violations in IIOJK. They called upon the international community to force India to repeal the black laws, release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and stop the killing of Kashmiri youth in the occupied territory. They further said that the Indian Army was killing the unarmed Kashmiris to suppress their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The Hurriyat leaders maintained that the recent visit of selected foreign envoys to IIOJK is a question mark for the civilized world as those calling themselves as true democrats are making recreational visits to the most beautiful prison of the world. They said that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, arranged the visit of foreign envoys in the shadow of guns to boost the ever-declining morale of Indian Army in occupied territory. The speakers also paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and appealed to the UN to force India to stop its state terrorism in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...