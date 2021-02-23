IIOJK high court moved against validity of section 18 of PSA

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a petition has been filed before the High Court challenging the constitutional validity of Section 18 of draconian law, Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act of 1978 which prescribes the maximum period of preventive detention allowed under the Act.

The plea by a lawyer, Mustafa MH contended that after the abrogation of Article 370, Section 18 is hit by Article 22(7) of the Constitution which hitherto did not apply to IIOJK.

“The maximum period of punishment in the preventive detention cases should be as per Article 22 (7) of the Constitution of India. Section 18 of the Public Safety Act 1978 is violative of Article 22 (7) of the Constitution of India,” the petition said.

A Bench of Justices Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Javed Iqbal Wani sought the response of the authorities on the plea after hearing petitioner’s counsel Zulker Nain Sheikh & Associates.

Like this: Like Loading...