India using rape as military tactic to punish Kashmiris: Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have denounced the tragic incident of Kunan-Poshpora mass rape, perpetrated by Indian men in uniform in Kupwara district almost three decades ago.

Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 women of all ages from eight to eighty years old on the night of February 23 in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunan-poshpora area of Kupwara district.

The leaders in their statements issued in Srinagar said the victims of the mass rape tragedy are still awaiting justice. They added that Kunan Poshpora mass rape, one of the worst tragedies in human history, is a chilling example of Indian forces’ brutalities in the occupied territory. They pointed out the tragedy is witness to institutionalized and structured violence being used by India against women in Kashmir for their role in the freedom movement.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, termed the shameful tragedy of mass rape of Kashmiri women as disgrace to so-called Indian democracy. He said that Indian soldiers targeted about 100 women between the ages of 13 and 80 years. However, 30 years after the tragedy, no action has been taken against any military personnel involved in the rape. He said that the BBC had made a detailed documentary on the Kunan Poshpura tragedy and a book was written on the incident titled “Kunan Poshpura” but to date the victims are running scot-free. Molvi Bashir said that Indian Army is making mockery of justice in the name of “national interest” and deprived thousands of women of justice. He said that India was denying access to international human rights organizations to occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Kashmiri women are being used as a weapon of war.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association Chairman Aquib Wani while remembering the victims of Kanun-Poshpora mass rape said, “Rape is a crime against humanity which in Kanun-Poshpora was committed by soldiers of Indian Army under muzzle of gun three decades ago and none was ever punished.” He further said that “Since last three years Indian Supreme Court is not even hearing the case and six of the eye witnesses have died, so far.”

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement said that the continued bloodshed in territory is the fallout of lingering Kashmir dispute and it is the responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations to build pressure on India to resolve the dispute, once and for all

It is worth mentioning here that 11,234 cases of rape, gang-rape and molestation by Indian forces have been reported in IIOJK since 1990.

