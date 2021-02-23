India using rape as weapon to punish Kashmiris

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have denounced the tragic incident of Kunanposhpora mass rape, perpetrated by Indian men in uniform in Kupwara district, three decades ago.

On the night of 23 February 1991, terrorists of Indian Army in uniform entered the houses in Kunanposhpora village and gang-raped around 100 women from eight to eighty years old without any shame.

APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, deplored that India had denied access to international human rights organizations to the occupied territory to probe the shameful act. Other Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Aquib Wani, Democratic Freedom Party and Jammu and Kashmir National Front in their statements said that India was using rape and molestation as a weapon of war to suppress the freedom sentiment.

It is worth mentioning here that 11,234 cases of rape, gang-rape and molestation by Indian forces have been reported in IIOJK since 1990.

Meanwhile, an Indian court, in fabricated cases, framed terrorism, sedition and other charges against Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen. Special Judge Parveen Singh had put Andrabi and her associates – Fehmeeda Solfi and Nahida Nasreen on the charge of waging war against India on February 20. However, political experts believe that Aasiya Andrabi is being victimized for being vocal in her demand for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people as per UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan-origin spouses of former Kashmiri mujahideen, during a protest held at Press Enclave in Srinagar, today, reiterated their demand to issue them travel documents for enabling them to visit their parents in Pakistan. They said that they would continue to protest till their just demands were not met. They added that if the Indian govt didn’t accept them, they should deport them to Pakistan.

Speakers at a seminar held at APHC-AJK office in Islamabad called upon the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities in the occupied territory. A sit-in protest was organized by International Forum for Human Rights and Justice J&K at Burhan Chowk, Muzaffarabad, to condemn the Kunanposhpora incident.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project in its fresh report listed Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as one of the 10 conflicts to watch for in 2021. It warned that the explosive situation in the territory could further deteriorate as a result of India’s August 2019 actions.

