Indian court frames charges against Aasiya Andrabi

New Delhi, February 23 (KMS): An Indian court, in fabricated cases, has framed terrorism, sedition and other charges against Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen on the charge of waging war against India.

Special Judge Parveen Singh had put Andrabi and her associates – Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen – on trial in fake cases punishable under Indian Penal Code and draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on 20 February.

The court passed the order after Aasiya Andrabi and her associates refused to accept the charges.

Aasiya Andrabi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April 2018 on the fake charge of being involved in conspiracy and acts to “severely destabilise the sovereignty and integrity of India”, along with her two other associates. They are currently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

The NIA, at the behest of Indian home ministry registered the cases against them.

However, Aasiya Andrabi says that like other Hurriyat leaders her only ‘crime’ is her demand for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people as per UN Security Council resolutions.

Like this: Like Loading...