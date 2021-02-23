Kashmir situation likely to deteriorate in 2021, warns ACLED

London, February 23 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir listed as one of the 10 conflicts to watch for in 2021 alongside others such as Yemen; Myanmar, Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan could deteriorate further, warned the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) Project.

The ACLED which is a non-governmental organization specializing in disaggregated conflict data collection, analysis, and crisis mapping, in its latest report said that there is disillusionment and anger among Kashmiris against India’s [illegal] move on August 5, 2019. It said another source of a possible spur in armed activities is new citizenship and land laws that allow outsiders to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir besides claiming residency. Before Aug. 5, 2019, only Hindu, Muslim and Buddhist residents of the Muslim-majority region had these rights.

Referring to Modi regime’s efforts to bring demographic changes in the territory, the ACLED report said, “An ongoing exercise aimed at redrawing the local legislative assembly segments will shift the power to the Hindu-majority Jammu region, the report said. The resulting marginalization of Muslims “could in turn spur militant activity in the region.”

Commenting on the possible outcome of marginalization of Muslims in the occupied territory, the report said that a Hindu jeweler who had acquired domicile residency rights was shot dead on Dec. 31 last year, and the son of a Hindu owner of an eatery was shot three times in a high-security zone. The report made it clear that in the past 30 years, the eatery and several other businesses run by Hindus had never been targeted.

The report maintained that by abrogating Kashmir’s special status, “India government has virtually destroyed any chances of peace.”

The ACLED report said that in 2020, India focused on deflecting opportunities for negotiation and tightening control of Kashmir while promoting pro-Indian politics in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, its forces used the coronavirus lockdown to strengthen intelligence gathering and to intensify military operations.

The report citing several human rights organizations said, thousands of people have been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

