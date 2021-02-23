‘Modi’s visit to IIOJK akin to rubbing salt in Kashmiris’ wounds’

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to express support to the shutdown call given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the territory, terming the visit as an attempt to rub salt in the wound of Kashmiri people.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a meeting in Srinagar said that Narednra Modi is paying the visit to Jammu and Kashmir being prime minister of India, which has enslaved the Kashmiris at gunpoint. He said that Modi is massacring Kashmiri people for demanding the right to self determination.

While supporting APHC’s call for shutdown in occupied Kashmir on Narendra Modi’s visit, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar urged people to hoist black flags as a mark of strong protest against the visit. He said, entire Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison ahead the visit. “On one hand house to house searches have made people’s lives miserable while on the other the Indian forces standing at every nook and corner of the valley forcibly stop vehicles and subject passengers to inhuman frisking,” it added.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front in a statement while condemning the fascist regime’s political, cultural and constitutional onslaught against Kashmiris said, “Modi the killer of Kashmiris is hell bent on turning the Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority by repeating the genocide of Kashmiri Muslims on the pattern of 2002 Gujarat Muslim massacre”.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami at a meeting in Srinagar said that the visit by Indian Prime Minister Modi is tantamount to adding salt to the wounds of Kashmiris. The meeting was presided over by party chairman Khadim Hussain. The meeting observed that Indian government has given license to its forces to massacre innocent Kashmiri youth. The participants on the occasion said the Indian rulers have been pursuing a policy of disgusting deception vis-a-vis the subjugated Kashmiris since 1947 and they have made the territory a place of entertainment for themselves and a killing ground for the Kashmiris.

