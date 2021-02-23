Posters reiterate appeal for strike on Modi’s IIOJK visit

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory reiterating appeal to the Kashmiri people to observe shutdown on Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the territory.

The posters were displayed by Warseen-e-Shuahada Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat Youth Forum of Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir Justice League.

The posters say that Modi is killer of Muslims and he has unleashed a killing spree in IIOJK. They maintain that Modi has nefarious designs against Kashmir and its people. “Modi is a terrorist and plans to commit genocide of Kashmiris. “Modi wants to eradicate the Muslim identity of Kashmir and destroy the religious seminaries and mosques. He intends to change the demography of Kashmir by permanently settling Indian Hindus in the territory. He is grossly violating the Kashmiris’ basic rights including their inalienable right to self-determination,” they say.

The posters read slogans like “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan” and “Kashmiri people always stand by Pakistan”.

