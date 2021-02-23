Turkey raises Kashmir dispute at UN

Urges India to end curbs in IIOJK

Geneva, February 23 (KMS): Turkey has raised the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations Human Rights Council, with a call for resolving the decades-old dispute on the basis of UN resolutions and the “legitimate” expectations of Kashmiri people who are struggling for their right of self-determination.

“We reiterate our call to the Government of India to ease current restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the 47-member Council in Geneva.

“We wish for the resolution of the issue through peaceful means on the basis of the relevant United Nations resolutions and the legitimate expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Turkish foreign added.

The Council on Monday began its month-long, 46th session, which is being held almost entirely remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...