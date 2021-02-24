HR bodies urged to rescue Aasiya Andrabi from victimization

Islamabad, February 24: (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir has strongly denounced the indictment of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associates Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen on false charges.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad said the victimization of Hurriyat leaders under false cases is the worst political revenge. He said India is using its judiciary to keep Hurriyat leaders behind the bars for life and Kashmiri people have lost confidence in the Indian judiciary.

He deplored that that Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, who were arrested by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2018 and are presently lodged in Tihar Jail New Jail, have been implicated in a fabricated case. He appealed to the United Nations and the international community to impress upon India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement in Muzaffarabad that all three women were indicted on baseless charges, and the move by Indian judiciary speaks volumes about its biasness against the Kashmiris. He said that Kashmiri women including Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sufi and Nahida Nasreen imprisoned in Indian jails are being victimized for resisting for freedom. He maintained that such indictment is a question mark on the role of judiciary in India. He called on international human rights organizations— Amnesty International, Asia Watch and others to play their part to save the lives and future of Kashmiri women imprisoned in Indian Jails.

Like this: Like Loading...