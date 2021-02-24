IIOJK court rejects bail plea of PDP leader Waheed Parra

Srinagar, February 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a special court has rejected the bail application of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Waheed Parra.

The special court rejected the bail plea while hearing a case registered against Waheed Parra, who was brought from Jammu.

Parra was arrested by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 25, 2020. Later, an NIA court released him on January 09, this year. However, he was detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) immediately after his release. He was brought from Jammu on a transit remand for hearing of the case.

The counsel of Parra had argued that he had won elections while being in custody. The judge rejected the argument and said that Parra having won “does not deserve any consideration because it means that the petitioner is a highly influential person and can tamper with evidence and no witness would depose against him”.

