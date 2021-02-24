IIOJK people asked to beware of Indian machinations

Jammu, February 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement has said that India under divide-and-rule policy is conspiring to weaken the Kashmir freedom movement by pitching one segment of the society against another in different names.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem while talking to a delegation from Cool Gulab Garh area of Ramban district in Jammu said that India was hatching one after another conspiracies to create a wedge on the basis of regions, colour and creed. He advised people to remain cautious of the trap laid down by the Indian secret agencies.

Mir Shahid Saleem asked people to enhance unity in the battle against the fascist and anti-people policies of Modi regime. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being meted out a colonial treatment by Indian occupational forces.

