Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Shalgul in Srigufwara area of the district.

A senior Indian police officer claimed that the youth were mujahideen and were killed in a clash with the troops.

The occupation authorities suspended internet service in the district to prevent dissemination of information about the brutalities of Indian forces in the area.

The troops also conducted cordon and search operations in different areas of Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Meanwhile, Indian police and troops continued frisking and harassment of people in Srinagar, Tral and other towns of the territory.

Dead body of missing youth, Javed Ahmad Pathan, was recovered in Dialgam area of Islamabad district. The relatives of Javed said that he was missing for the last two weeks and his body had clear marks of torture.

