Kashmiris’ sacrifices are meant for freedom only: Zafar Butt

Srinagar, February 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Zafar Akbar Butt has said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will never go in vain and they will see the dawn of freedom soon.

Zafar Akbar Butt said that hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris had laid down their lives for only one goal – freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke. He said that Kashmiri people will take their liberation struggle to its logical conclusion against all odds.

Meanwhile, the JKSM Chairman, Altaf Ahmed Butt, in a statement urged the Kashmiris living in Pakistan and all over the world to protest against the proposed visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to IIOJK.

The JKSM Vice Chairman Abdul Qadeer Dar in his statement said that human rights violations in Kashmir should be investigated and the victims like Kunanposhpora mass rape must be given justice through unbiased and free and fair investigations.

