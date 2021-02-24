No freedom for press and platform in IIOJK: Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad, February 24 (KMS): The Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is facing the darkest period of its history as not even an iota of freedom exists for press and platform in the territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said India is suppressing the popular Kashmir freedom movement but the sparks can’t be extinguished by any means. He said that in the eyes of the Modi regime and its leaders press must be turned into dead body with a good coffin and platform must be exclusively handled by the Hindutva rulers to leave no space for any dissent whatsoever. He said in the past to intimidate and frighten the people in general and free-lance journalists or reporters including the photojournalists, some were forcibly disappeared and others were gunned down and brutally murdered in or outside their offices in Srinagar and other towns. Thus newspapers were showed red light to be cautious and journalism faded in its hay days, although some brave voices defended the principles of free journalism against controlled and censored scripts, he added.

The aim behind it, the JKPFL Chairman said was to choke the recognized and credible voices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and paint fake politics and leadership for the people of Kashmir. He said, this atmosphere has been encouraged as the Modi regime has totally failed to force the people of Kashmir to submission. In this connection, he referred to the KashmirWalla and Kashmiriyat, the online voices of Fahad Shah and Qazi Shibli, who ventured to reflect the true picture of Kashmir but have come under fierce revengeful attacks of the Modi regime.

Farooq Rehmani maintained that every Kashmiri condemns such harsh attacks on freedom of speech and press and will never accept any chains. He said that brutal Modi regime was using every tactic to suppress the genuine voices of the Kashmiris. “Neither life nor land of Kashmiris is safe. Domicile goes to foreigners after hundreds of years. Houses are searched, raids are common, and fake encounters take innocent lives of the sons of soil. Parents have been deprived of their sons, their dead bodies are taken by the army and dumped at faraway places in army-made graveyards by the Indian army,” he said.

The JKPFL Chairman said that every tragic episode in IIOJK was an eye-opener and no democratic country, nor UN should ignore it to leave the people on the mercy of Indian rulers. He said that no UN member not the UN administration should accept or recognize India’s arbitrary changes in Jammu and Kashmir which is a UN-mandated disputed territory. He called upon the UN Security Council to intervene and remove restrictions on life, property and press and platform activities of the people of IIOJK and declare all the Indian laws and steps including the post August 05, 2019 ordinances or acts as violation of the UNSC resolutions and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He said the right of self-determination is supreme right granted by the world body and must be upheld.

