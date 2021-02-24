Posters reaffirm Kashmiris’ resolve to continue freedom movement

Srinagar, February 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters continued to appear in length and breadth of the territory condemning the proposed visit by Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi to the territory.

Through the posters displayed by Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat Youth Forum of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League, people have been asked to observe complete shutdown on Modi’s visit.

The resolve of the Kashmiri people has been reaffirmed through these posters that the freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion despite Indian brutalities.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Moment, Abdul Majeed Malik, and President of Muhajir Camp Hudabari Bagh and JKPM President for Bagh district of AJK, Muhammad Shafi Kashmiri, in a meeting in Islamabad said Modi’s proposed visit to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a conspiracy to mislead the international community about the ground situation of the territory. They, however, said that the Kashmiri people will not allow the Indian nefarious designs to succeed.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad supported the shutdown call given by the Hurriyat leaders against the visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the territory. He said Modi has no right to visit the territory as he has converted IIOJK into a military garrison.

