UN has designated mass rape as war crime, say speakers

London, February 24 (KMS): An online conference in connection with the 30th anniversary of the tragic Kunanposhpora mass rape incident was held to sensitize the world conscience about the gruesome mass rape crime perpetrated by Indian men in uniform in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference titled “Kunanposhpora Mass Rape with Denied Justice for 30 Years” was chaired by President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK Raja Fahim Kayani and moderated by Information Secretary Rehana Ali. Speakers on the occasion appealed to the UN, EU Parliament, and international human rights organizations to ask India to allow free and fair investigation of grave human rights violations in IIOJK.

In his opening remarks, Raja Fahim Kayani said, “The February 1991 Kunanposhpora mass rape is an unforgettable incident in the Kashmir history which was committed by the troops enjoying impunity under the black law Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The law allows Indian troops the license to torture, kill and rape innocent Kashmiris and burn their properties even on suspicion”.

Former Australian Senator Lee Rhiannon while expressing her views paid tribute to the history, the culture and struggle for justice of the Kashmiri people.

Shaffaq Mohammed, a former liberal democrat’s Member of the European Parliament expressing his views said that the women from two Kashmir villages who were subjected to the most brutal acts of sexual violence were still awaiting justice 30 years on. The United Nations passed Resolution 1820 in 2008 on Women & Peace and Security to tackle the growing incidents of “Rape as an Act of War”. He said the Special Envoy of UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie must speak in favour of the victims of Kunanposhpora and brig their plight to the world’s attention.

Mary Hunter, Researcher for the Centre for Army Leadership and the London Institute of South Asia, said that rape has been used as a “weapon of war” by the Indian forces against the entire Kashmiri community. While the second UN report, published in 2019, stated that “no progress” has been made in bringing justice, she added.

Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak Secretary General Kashmir Civitas said the world must come forward and the culprits of mass rape must be held accountable so that justice is served.

Shamim Shawl, Secretary General of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen during her address demanded justice for the victims.

Sheni Hamid, political strategist and senior political advisor said the brutal rape of villagers by some Indian representatives is indeed against all UN’s Human Rights Principles.

The conference was also addressed by Dr Arch Franca Colozzo, Elif Selin Calik, Shaista Safi, Turgay Evren, Tamkeen Sheikh, Yahya Akhter, Soraya Boyd and Altaf Ahmed Butt.

Others who participated in the event included Mian Muhammad Tayyib Vice President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe, Sardar Aftab Ahmed advocate Vice President TeK UK, Farooq Baig Secretary General TeK Germany, Muhammad Lukman Deputy Secretary General TeK UK, Khawaja Muhammad Suleiman Director KIC Birmingham and Muhammad Munir TeK Germany.

