AJK President for making Pakistan stronger to resolve Kashmir issue

Lahore, February 25 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan has urged the youth to utilise their energies for development of the country as a strengthened Pakistan could play a leading role in resolving Kashmir issue.

He was addressing a national seminar on “Indian State Terrorism against Unarmed Kashmiris: The Response of World Community and Media” organised by Punjab University School of Media Studies (SCS) at Al Razi Hall. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, journalist Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, dean faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, Director School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the seminar, Sardar Masood Khan said that the purpose of creation of Pakistan was to get an independent state for the Muslims on the basis of two-nation theory and Pakistan was still incomplete without Kashmir. He said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan in true sense. He said that BJP was a political wing of RSS and wanted to wipe out the Muslims from the sub-continent. He said that they wanted the Muslims either convert or migrate from India. He said India aimed at obtaining the whole Kashmir and disintegrating Balochistan.

He said that India was committing serious war crimes in held Kashmir and she was involved in genocide of the Muslim Kashmiris. He said that the Indians were dishonoring the whole Muslim nation by raping our Kashmiri sisters. He said that now the international community was raising voice against the violation of human rights in Kashmir and this was upto ‘us how we capture the moment and benefit from this wave of support.’

We must move international community for the freedom of Kashmir. We must develop political ecosystem in Pakistan, he said.

