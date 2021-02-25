Ashraf Sehrai’s health deteriorated in Jammu jail

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the health of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, facing illegal detention since July 11, 2020, has deteriorated at Udhampur jail in Jammu region.

The sources privy to the development informed that Ashraf Sehrai who is suffering from various ailments is in critical condition as he has neither access to a physician nor life-saving medicines. No one including relatives, friends and even media persons are allowed to meet the ailing TeH Chairman in jail, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, in a statement in Islamabad expressed concern over the worsening health condition of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. He said deprived of hygienic food under a planned conspiracy, the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders have been left at the mercy of severe weather conditions. “They are neither provided treatment nor medicines,” he said and added that it was the height of Indian cruelty that Kashmiri prisoners were not even allowed to knock the door of the court for justice.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi said, the entire Kashmir Valley has been turned into a large prison where Kashmiri people receive body of a pro-freedom activist, every day, as a ‘gift’ from the Indian state.

He urged the regional and international organizations and institutions working to protect human rights to take cognizance of the plight of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and other prisoners and impress upon India to provide them with all basic facilities.

