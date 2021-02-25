In address to UNHRC, OIC chief mentions HR situation in IIOJK

Reiterates OIC’s commitment to protection of human rights

Jeddah, February 25 (KMS): The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen has reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC Secretary General made the statement in his address to the High-Level Segment of the ongoing 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The UNHRC’s session, which commenced on February 22, will continue till March 23 in a virtual mode.

He said, this session takes place at a time when the world is facing numerous challenges affecting peace, security, human rights and development. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on all aspects of life and especially on human rights. It has exacerbated social inequality and vulnerability,” he said.

Dr Al-Othaimeen highlighted the massive Israeli human rights violations against the Palestinian people, the human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction in Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan, the situation of the Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar and other Muslim communities in non-OIC member states.

The Secretary General stressed that the OIC will continue to utilize all platforms to promote pluralism, dialogue among cultures and religions as well as respect for tolerance and integration to defeat the forces of bigotry and discrimination.

