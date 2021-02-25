India, Pakistan urged to address core issue of Kashmir

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has called upon India and Pakistan to address the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir as per aspirations of Kashmiri people in the interest of sustainable peace in the entire South Asian region.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar welcomed the joint military statement of India and Pakistan, wherein both have agreed to stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir which results in huge loss of life and property on both sides of LoC.

It said that it was a move in the right direction, which will provide huge relief to the beleaguered people living under constant threat on the LoC.

It said that as the joint statement correctly points out in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence”,

The Hurriyat forum added that dialogues were the best means to address this concern and ‘we have always advocated it.’

