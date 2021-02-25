Inqilabi denounces 1991 Kunanposhpora mass rape tragedy

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has denounced the 1991 Kunanposhpora mass rape by Indian men in uniform in Kupwara district almost.

Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 women of all ages from eight to eighty years old on the night of February 23 in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the rape victims were still waiting for justice after 30 years. He added that the Indian forces had been using the rape of women in IIOJK as a weapon of war to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

He urged the United Nations and world human rights organizations to take cognizance to conduct investigation into the incident and give exemplary punishment to the involved Indian men in uniform.

