JKMM condemns police raid on party leader’s residence in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has strongly denounced the police raid on the residence of party Chief Organizer, Abdur Rasheed Lone, in Srinagar.

The JKMM in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the police conducted a raid on the residence of Abdur Rasheed Lone, in Nigeen area of the city, last night, and subjected his family members to torture. It said that the police arrested the nephew of the party leader during the raid and shifted him to some undisclosed location.

The JKMM strongly denouncing the police action termed is as the worst display of state terrorism.

