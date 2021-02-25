‘Kashmir banay ga Pakistan’ posters again appear in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have again appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas asking people to observe complete shutdown on the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to the territory.

the posters posted on walls, poles and streets in Srinagar read that Narendra Modi is a killer of Kashmiri people and has evil designs against them. The posters also read, “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Kashmir banaiga Pakistan In Shah Allah”.

The posters were displayed by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Karwan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Forum and Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir.

