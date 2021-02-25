Kashmir only dispute between India and Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan in Sri Lanka

Colombo, February 25 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Kashmir is the only dispute between India and Pakistan, adding that it can only be resolved through dialogue.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, which he co-chaired with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahindra Rajapaksa.

The conference was organised in a bid to explore avenues of collaboration in diverse fields between the two counties.

The prime minister, who was in Colombo on a two-day official visit, said political stability in the region — by maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries — ensured a business-friendly environment that resulted in the people’s overall development.

PM Imran Khan said he offered the Indian government a chance to holds peace talks with Pakistan after getting elected but nothing came out of it, adding that “our only dispute is on Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue.”

He underscored the importance of peaceful resolution of differences, saying “we want to resolve all disputes in the subcontinent through dialogue.”

