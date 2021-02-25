Khan Sopori pays tribute to two youth martyred in Shopian

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, has paid glowing tribute to the two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad district, yesterday.

Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said, bloodshed will continue in Kashmir until the Kashmir dispute is resolved on the basis of its historical background and ground realities. Graveyards can be established by force, but peace will never prevail, he added.

Khan Sopori said, to establish lasting peace and tranquility, it is necessary to take practical steps for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that India’s stubbornness could not change the reality of the Kashmir dispute, but it would continue to pose a threat to Kashmiris as well as the south Asian region.

