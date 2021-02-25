Miseries of IIOJK people continue unabated

#UnendingMiseriesOfKashmiris

Islamabad, February 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the miseries of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian troops continue unabated due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that the Kashmiris’ miseries have increased manifold since the imposition of strict military siege by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory. It said Indian troops have martyred 312 Kashmiris and injured over 1706 during this period. Two youth were martyred by the troops, yesterday.

The report maintained that the Kashmiris have been pushed to the Stone Age due to inhuman Indian military siege. It said the brutalities perpetrated by Indian forces’ personnel against the Kashmiris have become a routine matter. It added that nocturnal raids and cordon and search operations are conducted by the troops on daily basis in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The report pointed out that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism in IIOJK have martyred 95,745 Kashmiris since 01 January 1989 till date. It said that the troops have arrested 161,446 persons and destroyed 110,388 residential houses and other structures besides molesting 11,235 women during the last 32 years.

The report deplored that residential houses are regularly destroyed while women, children and the elderly persons are punished during violent cordon and search operations by Indian troops in IIOJK. “Thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists are illegally detained in Indian jails. Indian forces have broken all records of brutalities in IIOJK. Modi-led fascist Indian regime is committing war crimes in Kashmir,” it said.

The report maintained that the world community must shun its indifference towards the unending miseries of the Kashmiri people and support them in their just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination. It is time to hold Modi regime accountable for its crimes against humanity in IIOJK, it added.

Like this: Like Loading...