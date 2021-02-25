Muslims perform last rites of Sikh man in Kulgam

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while setting another example of communal harmony, Muslims in Damhal Hanjipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district went all out to help in the cremation of a Sikh man, upholding the centuries-old tradition of brotherhood between the two communities.

Locals said that Surinder Singh (75), died in Pombay village of Damhal Hanjipora on Wednesday after belief illness and his last rites were performed on Thursday.

They said that soon after the news of his death spread in the area, local Muslims made special arrangements in performing his last rites. “They also ferried firewood for helping the family to cremate the deceased.”

“It is in our religion that you should help and take care of your neighbours irrespective of their religion,” Abdul Rehman Tantray, a local resident said.

Touched by the gesture of local Muslims, the slain Sikh’s son-in-law, Dahan Singh said, “We have been working in Kashmir from the past decade. I am overwhelmed by the approach of locals. They are great human beings. People across India should learn the principles of humanity from the people of Kashmir.”

The locals also assured to provide all possible help to the deceased’s family.

Like this: Like Loading...