Demos held in IIOJK against Indian oppression

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, protest demonstrations were held in different areas against the unrelenting Indian occupation and oppression in the territory.

The protest demonstrations were held under the auspices of the Right to Self-Determination Forum Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders of the organizations on the occasion expressed grave concern over the indifference of the international community towards Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

They said that Indian troops were killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and were not returning the bodies of the martyred youth to their families for proper burial.

The people of Kashmir are rendering sacrifices for a sacred cause and will continue their struggle against the Indian occupation till it reached its logical conclusion, they added.

