India, Pakistan ceasefire along LoC welcomed

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have welcomed the fresh agreement between India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, this initiative will bring peace in the region.

He said, his party has always been a strong supporter of the ceasefire along the LoC. “It is a move in the right direction, which will provide huge relief to the beleaguered people living under constant threat on the LoC,” he added.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, in a statement in Srinagar, welcoming the ceasefire agreement, said that it was high time for peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue.

He also urged the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government to give up its intransigence, release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and take steps for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The Peoples Political Party Chairman, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, in his statement in Srinagar while appreciating the development, urged the governments of India and Pakistan to implement the agreement in letter and spirit and initiate a composite dialogue for resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed the ceasefire as a big and positive development. He said, the littlest signals of companionship between the two atomic neighbours can have an immense effect on lives of the general people. He said, the people of Kashmir are anticipating a time of progress and it is trusted that Delhi and Islamabad will make favourable condition for discourse and advancement in the territory.

The former General Secretary of IIOJK High Court Bar Association and Chairman of Kashmir Council for Justice, Advocate GN Shaheen in a statement in Srinagar said, ceasefire announcement by India and Pakistan on the LoC is a welcome step. He said, it will pave way to resolve the bilateral issues between the neighbouring countries and to address the Kashmir dispute purposefully in a friendly atmosphere. The Kashmir Council for Justice will support the peace process for better cordial relationship between the two countries, he added.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad terming it as a step in the right direction, said that there was dire need to acknowledge the fact that dialogue was the only civilized way to resolve the dispute. He said that the agreement would go a long way to maintain peace on the LoC where people have suffered enormously due to the persisting tension between the two countries.

Terming LoC as an offshoot of the lingering Kashmir dispute, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, however, maintained that sustainable peace in the region was inescapably linked to Kashmir dispute that needed to be settled in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Referring to the deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK, he said that time had come that the Indian government should realize the ground reality that there was no military solution to the Kashmir dispute. “Kashmir is a political issue that needs to be resolved according to the UN resolutions,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...