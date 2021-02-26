FO calls for need to implement 2003 ceasefire understanding in letter and spirit to save Kashmiris

Islamabad, February 26 (KMS): Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has called for the need to implement 2003 ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India in letter and spirit to save Kashmiri lives on both sides of the Line of Control.

Responding to a question during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today (Friday), he said Pakistan is very concerned over loss of precious human lives of the people of Kashmir and their property on both sides of the LoC. He said Pakistan always gives a measured response to Indian ceasefire violations in view of protecting lives of innocent Kashmiris. He said respecting the ceasefire understanding of 2003 will help save Kashmiris’ lives.

Answering a question, the Spokesperson said there is no change in Pakistan’s long-held and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in a peaceful manner as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions and as per wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Replying to another question, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable to give a befitting response to any foreign eventuality. He said Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression on Balakot was firm and responsible and we reiterate our national resolve that aggressors will be met with same response in case of any misadventure.

