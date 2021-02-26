Imam Hai demands release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Vice President of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, Maulana Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi also known as Imam Hai has expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in IIOJK and the continued illegal house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and demanded his immediate release.

Maulana Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi addressing the people during Juma prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar strongly condemned curbs on religious, social and other activities of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, especially preventing him from delivering Friday sermon at the Valley’s largest religious and spiritual place, Srinagar Jamia Masjid.

He said, usurping of the basic rights of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the people through military might is extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

Taking a dig at the authorities, Imam Hai said, there is a limit to everything and the continued illegal house arrest of Kashmir’s topmost religious leader is beyond comprehension in all ways.

Imam Hai said, the ongoing Rajab-ul-Murajab is a sacred month and it has been a centuries-old tradition of the Mirwaizeen-e-Kashmir to organise special programmes and majaalis wherein they would shed light on the importance and significance of Rajab-ul-Murajab and Meraaj-un-Nabi (SAW).

On the occasion, people present in the masjid expressed strong resentment over the continued house detention of the Mirwaiz and demanded immediate release of their beloved leader and thousands of political, social and civil society leaders and youth who are languishing in jails.

