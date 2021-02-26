Indian troops launch CASO in Poonch

Jammu, February 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation, today, in Medhar area of Poonch district in Jammu region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops laid siege around Dhargloon Sarula and Khait villages in Mendhar and launched searches. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested five youth in Kupwara and Bandipora districts of North Kashmir. The police arrested three youth identified as Mohammad Rameez Rathar, Javid Ahmed Rathar and Aijaz Ahmed Sofi from Kupwara and two others, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-din Khan and Riyaz Ahmed Butt, in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

