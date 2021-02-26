Never take Pakistan lightly, President Alvi cautions India

Shorkot, February 26 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi has cautioned India not to take Pakistan lightly as the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was second to none having proven its efficiency by shooting down an Indian aircraft in Balakot area on February 27, 2019.

“My head lifted with pride as to how you performed, and how you reacted and shot down an Indian aircraft inside Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force is tested. Pakistan Air Force has performed. Pakistan Air Force has created heroes,” the president said addressing the 50th anniversary of Mirage and Colour Awards here at the PAF Base Rafique.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present in the ceremony, which marked the distribution of awards among air force veterans for their services for the motherland’s defence.

President Alvi said India remained a belligerent state despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for peace. Indian in fact was falling into the pitfalls Pakistan had climbed over. However, Pakistan would never be happy over the instability of India as any such situation also impacted the neighbours.

Dr Arif Alvi paid gratitude to the Air Chief for the remarkably contribution of PAF to the nation’s defense despite that fact that the country had a belligerent neighbour with more resources than Pakistan.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam had been a strong proponent of Hindu-Muslim unity and similarly, Imran Khan also called for peace in the region.

He reiterated that Pakistan desired the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council guaranteeing right to self-determination to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The actions like isolating 14% of its minorities were feared to take India to internal instability, he added.

