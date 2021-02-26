Pakistan, India ceasefire announcement along Loc welcomed

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have welcomed the recent joint statement of the Director Generals Military Operations of Pakistan and India wherein the two countries agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, this initiative will bring peace in the region.

He said, his party has always been a strong supporter of the ceasefire along the LoC. “It is a move in the right direction, which will provide huge relief to the beleaguered people living under constant threat on the LoC,” he added.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, in a statement in Srinagar, welcoming the ceasefire agreement, said that it was high time for peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue. He also urged the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government to give up its intransigence, release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and take steps for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The Peoples Political Party Chairman, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, in his statement in Srinagar while appreciating the development, urged the governments of India and Pakistan to implement the agreement in letter and spirit and initiate a composite dialogue for resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman, Advocate Divender Singh Behl in a statement in Jammu expressed satisfaction over the announcement of ceasefire along the LoC by Pakistan and India. He said that in past India without any provocation killed hundreds of civilians and destroyed property worth billions through indiscriminate firing. He hoped that India will start dialogue with Pakistan for resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He added that in past Pakistan made multiple attempts to minimize hostilities with India and start dialogue for resolution of Kashmir dispute but India frustrated every attempt for peace.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Abdul Ahad Parra, in a statement in Srinagar, welcoming the agreement, said that people of the territory wanted peace because they had been facing uncertainty for the last several decades. He said, the people of Kashmir will welcome any agreement which will take care of their aspirations and sentiments. Abdul Ahad Parra added that thousands of Kashmiri leaders and common people were languishing in jails under false and fabricated cases. He hoped that with the ceasefire agreement, the release of prisoners would come into effect and the arrests would be stopped.

Hurriyat leader Jahangir, Ghani Butt addressing a meeting in Srinagar, welcomed the ceasefire announcement by the two countries. He said that it was need of the hour to end the hostilities in the region and start a result-oriented dialogue process to settle the Kashmir dispute. He said that India should end human rights violations in IIOJK, shun its hegemonic attitude and respond to the peace gesture of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to give peace a chance by resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed the ceasefire as a big and positive development. He said, the littlest signals of companionship between the two atomic neighbours can have an immense effect on lives of the general people. He said, the people of Kashmir are anticipating a time of progress and it is trusted that Delhi and Islamabad will make favourable condition for discourse and advancement in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement spokesman in his statement in Srinagar maintained that sustainable peace in the region was inescapably linked to the Kashmir dispute that needed to be settled in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations. He urged India to shun its brutalities in IIOJK and make conducive atmosphere for talks with Pakistan and the genuine Kashmiri leadership to settle the dispute.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum leader, Touseef Ahmed, in a statement in Srinagar said that such confidential building measures were the need of the hour to bring peace and stability in South Asia. However, he said, the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is imperative to ensure durable peace in the region.

The former General Secretary of IIOJK High Court Bar Association and Chairman of Kashmir Council for Justice, Advocate GN Shaheen in a statement in Srinagar said, ceasefire announcement by India and Pakistan on the LoC is a welcome step. He said, it will pave way to resolve the bilateral issues between the neighbouring countries and to address the Kashmir dispute purposefully in a friendly atmosphere. The Kashmir Council for Justice will support the peace process for better cordial relationship between the two countries, he added.

Meanwhile, the head of central convening committee of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Khawaja Saifudin, in a statement said, the exchange of fire on the LoC between the two armies has so far consumed the lives of thousands of Kashmiri people. He said, the danger of human losses will remain there if the attention towards the permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute was not paid. With the inclusion of Kashmiri representatives, a tripartite dialogue is imperative for the permanent, viable and democratic resolution of the lingering dispute, he maintained.

The AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a meeting held in Islamabad, today, with Convener, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in chair, hailing the ceasefire said, it is a move in right direction and stable relationship between India and Pakistan can bring peace and prosperity in the region and can lead to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. It demanded immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who has been under illegal detention since August 05, 2019 in IIOJK. The meeting condemned the repressive measures of India and said, the condition of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails is pathetic and demanded their release. Syed Yousuf Naseem, Mir Tahir Masood, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Hassan-ul-Bana and Zahid Safi attended the meeting.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad terming it as a step in the right direction, said that there was dire need to acknowledge the fact that dialogue was the only civilized way to resolve the dispute. He said that the agreement would go a long way to maintain peace on the LoC where people have suffered enormously due to the persisting tension between the two countries. Referring to the deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK, Saghar said that time had come that the Indian government should realize the ground reality that there was no military solution to the Kashmir dispute. “Kashmir is a political issue that needs to be resolved according to the UN resolutions,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...