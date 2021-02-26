Protest demonstration against anti-people policies

G A Mir, over 140 other congress leaders court arrest

Jammu, February 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian National Congress leaders and activists held a protest demonstration in Jammu against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President, G A Mir, the protesters assembled at Satwari in Jammu against property tax, toll tax, hike in diesel, petrol and LPG prices and staged a sit-in. Shouting slogans against the price hike of essential commodities, according to the eyewitnesses, the Congress leaders tried to march towards the Civil Secretariat but they were prevented from proceeding forward by the contingent of police force near Nai Basti area of Satwari. It led to a scuffle between the police and protesters.

G A Mir and over 140 other party leaders and activists courted their arrest, as per the eyewitnesses. “They were taken to the District Police Lines (DPL), Jammu. Later, they were set free,” they added.

G A Mir told media that they wanted to march towards the Civil Secretariat but the police did not allow them and hence they courted arrests following scuffle. “We’ll further intensify protests in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir against the price hike of essential commodities including LPG, diesel/petrol,” he added.

