Framing of charges against Aasiya, her aides in false cases flayed

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has strongly condemned the framing of charges against Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sufi, in false cases registered against them

Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi were arrested by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2018 and are presently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail. Recently, an Indian court, in fabricated cases, framed terrorism, sedition and other charges against them on the charge of waging war against India. The court passed the order after they refused to accept the charges

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was politically victimizing illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He said that Aasiya Andrabi and other Kashmiri political leaders and activists were being subjected to inhuman treatment in Tihar and other jails and were being deprived of all basic facilities.

He appealed to the international community to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including Aasiya Andrabi.

