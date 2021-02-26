Archive: Current Month

Sanctions be imposed on India for its demographic terrorism in IIOJ&K: Shehryar Afridi

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, February 26 (KMS): Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi, has said sanctions be imposed on India for its demographic terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a seminar in Multan, he asked the UN Secretary General to act on the recent report of UN experts regarding human rights situation in the occupied territory.

