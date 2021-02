Washington D.C., February 26 (KMS): The United States welcomed the decision by Pakistan and India to stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

The United States welcomed the decision and urged both sides to “keep building upon this progress.”

“This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

