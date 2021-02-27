Anjuman Sharie Shian welcomes ceasefire announcement

Srinagar, February 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, headed by Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has welcomed the announcement of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan and India.

The Director Generals Military Operations of Pakistan and India in a recent joint statement agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed the ceasefire as a big and positive development.

He said, the littlest signals of companionship between the two atomic neighbours can have an immense effect on the lives of the general people. He added that the people of Kashmir are anticipating a time of progress and it is trusted that Delhi and Islamabad will make favourable environment for discourse and advancement in the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...