IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of 10 persons

Srinagar, February 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of ten persons who were booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, in 2019 and 2020.

After hearing the detainees through their counsel and the authorities, the separate benches of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Vinod Chatterji Koul quashed the detention of Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh, Javaid Ahmed Munshi, Parvaiz Ahmed Khoja, Asif Ashraf Malik, Naaz Muhammad Allaie, Rameez Ahmed Dar, Yasir Mukhtar Allie, Faizan Lateef Parra, Omer Akbar Mir, Tawseef Muhammad Najar.

The court directed the occupation authorities to release the detainees forthwith.

