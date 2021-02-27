Archive: Current Month

February 2021
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

Archives

Death of Ghulam Rasool Hami’s father condoled

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, February 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Grand Mufti of the territory, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam and APHC senior leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi have expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the father of noted religious scholar and Karwan-i-Islami chief, Ghulam Rasool Hami, who passed away in Srinagar, today.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam and Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in their separate statements issued in Srinagar prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

 

 


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: