India has intensified atrocities in IIOJK: JKEM

Islamabad, February 27 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) has said that India has intensified its atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its forces are killing innocent Kashmiri youth during so-called cordon and search operations.

The JKEM Vice Chairman, Imtiaz Wani, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India was continuously resorting to state terrorism in the occupied territory but the international community had maintained a criminal silence which was deplorable.

Imtiaz Wani said that the Indian government had given a license to its forces to commit human rights violations in IIOJK but despite all the oppression of India, the people of Kashmir would continue the freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.He said that the Indian forces had violated all international laws and human values in IIOJK, adding that the eyesight of hundreds of Kashmiris had been snatched by using lethal weapons like pellet guns while thousands are lodged in jails.

He condemned the continued illegal detention of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sufi. He said that Aasiya was suffering from various ailments but she was not being provided with proper treatment.

Imtiaz Wani demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including Aasiya Andrabi. He also demanded of the United Nations to take steps for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its own resolutions.

