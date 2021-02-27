Archive: Current Month

Indian forces’ personnel conduct random searches in Srinagar

Kashmir Media Service

Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attack: Two Indian Army soldiers martyred near Srinagar ahead of DDC polls | India News | Zee NewsSrinagar, February 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, random and surprise searches and frisking by Indian forces continue for the past few days in Srinagar.
Panic gripped the pedestrian, customers and shopkeepers when Indian forces sealed the busy Hari Singh High Street (HSHS) in the heart of the city. Though women and children were allowed to go, men of all ages were asked to stand in a queue. Later, their identity cards were thoroughly checked and bags and other articles searched before allowing them to go.

Vehicles, including private cars, motorbikes and rickshaws were also thoroughly frisked by the forces’ personnel. The identity cards of those driving the vehicles and passengers were also checked.

The Indian forces’ personnel conducted similar operations in other parts of the city.


