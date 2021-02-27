Lockdown in Kashmir must be lifted: Governor

Lahore, February 27 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has termed the Pak-India agreement on full compliance of the ceasefire along the LoC as a “victory of peace” and said that if India abides by the agreement, it would be a giant leap towards a peaceful future. Problems can only be resolved through dialogue, not war. The Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions for the strengthening of Pak-India relations and the establishment of peace.

Talking to the media after an event at Governor’s House, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Imran Khan has been advocating peace and better ties with all the neighbouring countries including India since he took oath as Prime Minister. But unfortunately, India has always been resorting to bellicosity and belligerence.

Today, if India has agreed to a full ceasefire with Pakistan at all sectors, including the LoC, it is victory of peace and Pakistan’s narrative. If India abides by this agreement, it will be a positive step towards peace.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan wants peaceful relations with the neighbouring countries. India will have to abide by this ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit. He said that India must put an end to the massacre of innocent Kashmiris and the inhumane lockdown in Kashmir should also be lifted.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has always advocated peace not war, but we want to make it clear once again that the enemy should not consider it as our weakness. Our Armed Forces will give a befitting response to the enemy’s aggression. India should stop sponsoring terrorist organizations in Pakistan and support peace.

Governor Punjab lauded Pakistan Army for its successful operations against terrorists in South Waziristan and said that sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism will always be remembered. The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army will not go waste. The terrorists and their facilitators will be wiped out and Pakistan will become the cradle of peace.

