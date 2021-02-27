Meeting Kashmiris right of self-determination is key to the success of ceasefire: Imran Khan

Islamabad, February 27 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan welcoming the ceasefire announced on the Line of Control (LoC) said on Saturday that meeting Kashmiris’ right of self-determination is key to the success of the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Imran Khan in a tweet said, “I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LoC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination according to UNSC resolutions”.

The Director Generals Military Operations of Pakistan and India agreed to enforce the ceasefire – which came into effect on February 25 – on the LoC and other sectors. The announcement for the ceasefire on the LoC was made simultaneously by both Islamabad and New Delhi after a telephonic conversation between senior military officials of the two countries. The rare joint statement came against the backdrop of worsening relations between the two countries since the Pulwama incident in February 2019.

Imran Khan also congratulated the armed forces and the nation on the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

“I congratulate the entire nation and salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan,” he said. “We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan’s responsible behaviour in the face of India’s irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot. We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue,” he added.

On February 27, 2019, a day after the botched Balakot airstrike by the IAF, the Pakistan Air Force retaliated and in the following air action, two Indian aircraft – a MIG-21 and a SU-30 – were shot down. One of the aircraft crashed in Azad Kashmir and its pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, was capture. Islamabad released the pilot after a day of captivity.

“As a proud and confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time and place of our choosing,” Imran Khan said on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...