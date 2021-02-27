Naqash welcomes UN human rights chief’s statement on Kashmir

Srinagar, February 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, has welcomed the statement of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, wherein she expressed concern over the human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian troops were suppressing the popular freedom sentiment and the ongoing liberation movement though use of brute force. He said, the life of common Kashmiri has become a hell as India has given powers to its over eight hundred thousand troops under draconian laws to kill, arrest and torture innocent Kashmiris with impunity.

Yousuf Naqash said, India has made the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly outlined in the UN charter unlawful and serious crime in IIOJK. The print and social media has been censored while journalists are punished for speaking truth, he deplored.

He said, every Kashmiri, regardless of age and gender, is severely facing unabated oppression at the hands of Indian forces. Their only sin is that they are demanding their inalienable right to self-determination recognized by the world community, he maintained.

Naqash appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council to shoulder its responsibility and secure all the UN-recognized human rights including right to self-determination for the oppressed Kashmiris.

